Alexandre Kantorow, the youngest pianist ever to win the coveted 2024 Gilmore Artist Award, will make his first Houston appearance. At the age of 22, Kantorow was the first French pianist to win the Gold Medal at the Tchaikovsky Competition, also receiving the Grand Prix, previously awarded only three times in the competition’s history. In this ecital, Kantorow will present works by and inspired by Liszt, a program of romantic transformations.