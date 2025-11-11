DACAMERA presents A Little Day Music: Holiday Jazz Favorites
Photo courtesy of DACAMERA
A Little Day Music will feature DACAMERA Young Artists Marwan Ghonima (double bass) and Tasiah Rodgers (jazz voice), as well as alumni artists Gavin Moolchan (drums) and Brooke Wyatt (piano). DACAMERA's free series gets festive as the Young Artists perform holiday jazz favorites.
