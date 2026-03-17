DACAMERA Gala: Music Salons and Jazz Supper Club

DACAMERA will host its annual Gala: Music Salons & Jazz Supper Club, an evening honoring the enduring artistry of chamber music and jazz.

The celebration will pay tribute to devoted supporter Elaine Finger. KHOU 11 news anchor Len Cannon will emcee the night’s festivities. Gala Chairs Anne-Laure and Steve Stephens will welcome guests to a program that begins with a cocktail reception and wine pull, followed by intimate chamber music salon performances by Dacamera Young Artists.

The evening continues with a gourmet seated dinner, thoughtfully paired with a curated selection of wines. Three-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant will perform.