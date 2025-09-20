Czech Center Museum Houston presents Vaclav Havel Birthday Party

Czech Center Museum Houston

Czech Center Museum Houston will present a festive evening full of lively music as they toast Vaclav Havel’s dedication to freedom and culture on what would be his 89th birthday. The Fall fundraiser will feature a performance by the Silk Road Jazz Quartet.

The event will benefit the Czech Center Museum Houston’s cultural events and educational programming.

WHEN

WHERE

Czech Center Museum Houston
https://www.czechcenter.org/calendar/2025/8/11/vaclav-havel-birthday-party

TICKET INFO

$60-$100

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
