Czech Center Museum Houston presents Vaclav Havel Birthday Party
Czech Center Museum Houston
Czech Center Museum Houston will present a festive evening full of lively music as they toast Vaclav Havel’s dedication to freedom and culture on what would be his 89th birthday. The Fall fundraiser will feature a performance by the Silk Road Jazz Quartet.
The event will benefit the Czech Center Museum Houston’s cultural events and educational programming.
