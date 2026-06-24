Czech Center Museum Houston presents Rick Bye: "Beyond the Cobblestones" opening day

Discover the natural beauty of the Czech lands through the lens of photographer Rick Bye. Richard (Rick) Bye has been involved with photography for over 30 years and has had numerous pictures published in several magazines, and various corporate reports. Now retired from his 42 year professional career, much of his time is spent traveling with his wife with camera in hand to capture the many beautiful places around the world and share with others.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until August 15.