Czech Center Museum Houston presents Mlada Muzika Šardice and Jara Petru

Kyjov - Mladá Muzika Šardice

Kyjov Mladá Muzika Šardice is a youth orchestra celebrated for its artistic excellence and deep connection to Czech musical heritage. The program will include Czech and Moravian folk songs that bridge the classical and contemporary.

WHEN

WHERE

Czech Center Museum Houston
4920 San Jacinto St, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://www.czechcenter.org/calendar/2025/2/11/muzika-sardice

TICKET INFO

Free-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
