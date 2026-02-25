Czech Center Museum Houston presents "Jan Reich 1990-2009" opening reception

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the FotoFest biennial, Czech Center Museum Houston will present a large cross-section of Jan Reich's work.

Reich, one of the last classic proponents of Czech photography, relentlessly photographed the history and architecture of his childhood Prague, hauntingly picturesque Bohemian landscape, and finally historical and religious landmarks of his native Czech Republic. Drawing on the rich history of early 20th century Czech photography, Reich was inspired to document the obvious and hidden beauty of his surroundings.

Visitors can celebrate the opening of this year's FotoFest exhibition, meet the curators, and hear remarks by Igor Malijevsky and Tom Van de Ven. The exhibition will remain on display through April 25.