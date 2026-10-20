Czech Center Museum Houston presents Harmonies of the Homeland

Harmonies of the Homeland will be an evening of chamber music as La Speranza performs works by two celebrated Czech Classical‑era composers, Pavel Vranický and Antonín Rosetti. Known for their expressive artistry and historically informed performance style, La Speranza brings these compositions to life with warmth, clarity, and elegance.

This special concert is presented in memory of CCMH co‑founder Effie Rosene, whose vision and dedication helped shape the museum’s mission of preserving and celebrating Czech and Slovak heritage.