Czech Center Museum Houston presents Czech National Day Concert

As part of their Bold Serenity season, Apollo and CCMH explore the meaning of home and how calm is found amid the cacophony of contemporary life. Dvořák reached his creative peak twice: first by retreating from the hustle and bustle of New York City to a tranquil Czech-speaking farm village in Iowa where he could hear his own language again, and then back home in Bohemia, where he found his voice anew. DOMOV frames that homecoming string quartet with his Gypsy Songs, poems of longing for a home left behind, and closes with "Song to the Moon" from his opera Rusalka and "Songs My Mother Taught Me." The program features soprano Alicia Gianni, an alumna of the Houston Grand Opera Butler Studio.