Czech Center Museum Houston presents Czech Heritage Month Concert

In honor of Czech Heritage Month and to celebrate Czechoslovak Independence Day, Czech Center Museum Houston will welcome back the Apollo Chamber Players for their 9th Annual Czech Heritage Concert.

2025 sees the 120th anniversary of the passing of Antonín Dvořák, a composer whose American String Quartet reflects a deep engagement with America’s ideals of freedom, hope, and belonging. Alongside the works of Bohuslav Martinů, whose vibrant music crossed wars, borders, and cultures, the concert will feature voices rooted in heritage into harmony with the idea of America as a living, evolving project.