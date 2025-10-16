Czech Center Museum Houston presents Czech Heritage Month Concert

Photo courtesy of Czech Center Museum Houston

In honor of Czech Heritage Month and to celebrate Czechoslovak Independence Day, Czech Center Museum Houston will welcome back the Apollo Chamber Players for their 9th Annual Czech Heritage Concert.

2025 sees the 120th anniversary of the passing of Antonín Dvořák, a composer whose American String Quartet reflects a deep engagement with America’s ideals of freedom, hope, and belonging. Alongside the works of Bohuslav Martinů, whose vibrant music crossed wars, borders, and cultures, the concert will feature voices rooted in heritage into harmony with the idea of America as a living, evolving project.

WHEN

WHERE

Czech Center Museum Houston
4920 San Jacinto St, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://www.czechcenter.org/calendar/2025/10/28/czech-heritage-month-concert

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
