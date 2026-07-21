Cypress Creek FACE presents Windsync

Over nearly two decades of performing, WindSync has appeared on some of North America’s most prestigious stages, including Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Library of Congress, at Chamber Music Northwest and the Ravinia, Moab, Orcas Island and Phoenix Chamber Music Festivals, and internationally in China, Taiwan, Panama, Mexico and Canada.

Their repertoire curation covers classic, familiar, and newly commissioned pieces, all aiming to share captivating stories from music history and human experiences.

In the group’s artistic hometown of Houston, WindSync maintains a year-round educational partnership with the Houston Youth Symphony. The quintet’s 2024 album, WindSync Plays Miguel del Aguila, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard classical charts.