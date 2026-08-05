Cypress Creek Face presents Texas Tenors

The Texas Tenors is a music group of classically trained, versatile tenors and the third highest selling artist in the history of America’s Got Talent. Since appearing on the series in 2009, JC, Marcus, and John have released five studio albums, three PBS Specials, five DVDs, multiple singles, and two children’s books that have earned them recognition, including thre Emmy Awards, The Gelett Burgess Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature and the distinction of being Billboard Magazine’s No. 10 Classical Artist in the World. The tenors’ most recent albums, Outside the Lines, Rise, and A Collection of Broadway and American Classics, all debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts.