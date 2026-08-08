Cypress Creek FACE presents Take 6

Take 6, composed of Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea and Khristian Dentley, is an a cappella group known for their vocal harmony against a backdrop of syncopated rhythms, innovative arrangements, and funky grooves that bubble into a brew of gospel, jazz, R&B, and pop.
Take 6, composed of Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea and Khristian Dentley, is an a cappella group known for their vocal harmony against a backdrop of syncopated rhythms, innovative arrangements, and funky grooves that bubble into a brew of gospel, jazz, R&B, and pop.
WHEN
WHERE
Cypress Creek FACE
6450 Louetta Rd #200, Spring, TX 77379, USA
https://cypresscreekface.org/take6-2027/
TICKET INFO
$58-$95
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