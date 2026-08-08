Cypress Creek FACE presents Seyba Diouf

Seyba Diouf is an international African folk singer and musician from Senegal, West Africa. He plays several instruments, including the djembe, guitar, harmonica, talking drum, xalam (ngoni), sabar, West African bongo, among others. His beliefs are deeply rooted in Baay Fall culture.

Seyba Diouf is an international African folk singer and musician from Senegal, West Africa. He plays several instruments, including the djembe, guitar, harmonica, talking drum, xalam (ngoni), sabar, West African bongo, among others. His beliefs are deeply rooted in Baay Fall culture.

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