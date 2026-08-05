Cypress Creek Face presents Mercury Chamber Orchestra

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Mercury Chamber Orchestra

Mercury Chamber Orchestra was founded by four friends in the year 2000 as an intimate chamber ensemble with the goal of enriching and entertaining Houston audiences with a repertoire of music performed on period instruments.

Mercury Chamber Orchestra was founded by four friends in the year 2000 as an intimate chamber ensemble with the goal of enriching and entertaining Houston audiences with a repertoire of music performed on period instruments.

WHEN

WHERE

Cypress Creek FACE
6450 Louetta Rd #200, Spring, TX 77379, USA
https://cypresscreekface.org/

TICKET INFO

$12-$20

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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