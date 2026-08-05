Cypress Creek Face presents Mercury Chamber Orchestra
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Mercury Chamber Orchestra
Mercury Chamber Orchestra was founded by four friends in the year 2000 as an intimate chamber ensemble with the goal of enriching and entertaining Houston audiences with a repertoire of music performed on period instruments.
Mercury Chamber Orchestra was founded by four friends in the year 2000 as an intimate chamber ensemble with the goal of enriching and entertaining Houston audiences with a repertoire of music performed on period instruments.
WHEN
WHERE
Cypress Creek FACE
6450 Louetta Rd #200, Spring, TX 77379, USA
https://cypresscreekface.org/
TICKET INFO
$12-$20
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