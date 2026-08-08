Cypress Creek FACE presents 10,000 Maniacs

10,000 Maniacs have captivated audiences for over four decades with their poetic lyrics, lush melodies, and live performances. Since forming in Jamestown, NY, in 1981, the group has evolved from indie trailblazers to platinum-selling pioneers. Led today by the voice and viola of Mary Ramsey alongside founding members Jerome Augustyniak (drums), John Lombardo (guitar), Dennis Drew (keyboards), and Steven Gustafson (bass), the Maniacs continue to bring their rich songbook to life onstage with passion and authenticity. Guitarist Ben Medina rounds out the lineup, adding fresh energy to their signature sound.