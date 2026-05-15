Cypress Creek F.A.C.E. presents Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Cypress Creek F.A.C.E. will conclude their 2025-2026 season with a high-energy, horn-infused concert of swing music by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. With horns, saxophone, drums, piano, guitar, and vocals, BBVD’s original core of musicians has performed more than 3,000 live shows and produced 11 records over the course of three decades.
Cypress Creek F.A.C.E. will conclude their 2025-2026 season with a high-energy, horn-infused concert of swing music by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. With horns, saxophone, drums, piano, guitar, and vocals, BBVD’s original core of musicians has performed more than 3,000 live shows and produced 11 records over the course of three decades.
WHEN
WHERE
The Centrum
3102 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://cypresscreekface.org
TICKET INFO
$35-$75
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.