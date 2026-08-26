CUREageous 5K Fun Run

eventdetail
Cross Creek West

Runners can lace up at Cross Creek West to raise funds to help cure Inflammatory Breast Cancer during the 3rd annual CUREageous 5K Fun Run. A post-race celebration will include a DJ, food trucks, yard games, face painting, and more.

All proceeds benefit IBC Network Foundation.

Runners can lace up at Cross Creek West to raise funds to help cure Inflammatory Breast Cancer during the 3rd annual CUREageous 5K Fun Run. A post-race celebration will include a DJ, food trucks, yard games, face painting, and more.

All proceeds benefit IBC Network Foundation.

WHEN

WHERE

Cross Creek West
4803 Garden Crest Ln, Fulshear, TX 77441, USA
https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Fulshear/CrossCreekWestCourageous5kFunRun

TICKET INFO

$30-$45

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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