Runners can lace up at Cross Creek West to raise funds to help cure Inflammatory Breast Cancer during the 3rd annual CUREageous 5K Fun Run. A post-race celebration will include a DJ, food trucks, yard games, face painting, and more.
All proceeds benefit IBC Network Foundation.
Runners can lace up at Cross Creek West to raise funds to help cure Inflammatory Breast Cancer during the 3rd annual CUREageous 5K Fun Run. A post-race celebration will include a DJ, food trucks, yard games, face painting, and more.