Runners can lace up at Cross Creek West to raise funds to help cure Inflammatory Breast Cancer during the 3rd annual CUREageous 5K Fun Run. A post-race celebration will include a DJ, food trucks, yard games, face painting, and more.

Runners can lace up at Cross Creek West to raise funds to help cure Inflammatory Breast Cancer during the 3rd annual CUREageous 5K Fun Run. A post-race celebration will include a DJ, food trucks, yard games, face painting, and more.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.