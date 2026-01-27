Cultural Center “Our Texas” presents "Time Marches On" opening reception

Cultural Center “Our Texas” will present the opening of "Time Marches On," a dynamic collaborative art exhibition that explores the flow of time through a wide range of visual interpretations.
Featuring works by 12 distinguished artists - Irene Sheytman, Maksim Koloskov, Irina Zamotorina, Natalia Kachanova, Tatsiana Saleh, Nadezda Belotserkovskaya, Bella Kristal, Elena Rabinovich, Rada Bukhman, Saida Fagala, Anahit Burke, and Dwight Roesch - the exhibition invites visitors to reflect on memory, transformation, and the rhythms of life.
The exhibition will remain on display through February 27.
Cultural Center “Our Texas” will present the opening of "Time Marches On," a dynamic collaborative art exhibition that explores the flow of time through a wide range of visual interpretations.
Featuring works by 12 distinguished artists - Irene Sheytman, Maksim Koloskov, Irina Zamotorina, Natalia Kachanova, Tatsiana Saleh, Nadezda Belotserkovskaya, Bella Kristal, Elena Rabinovich, Rada Bukhman, Saida Fagala, Anahit Burke, and Dwight Roesch - the exhibition invites visitors to reflect on memory, transformation, and the rhythms of life.
The exhibition will remain on display through February 27.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.