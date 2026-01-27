Cultural Center “Our Texas” presents "Time Marches On" opening reception

Image courtesy of Cultural Center “Our Texas”

Cultural Center “Our Texas” will present the opening of "Time Marches On," a dynamic collaborative art exhibition that explores the flow of time through a wide range of visual interpretations.

Featuring works by 12 distinguished artists - Irene Sheytman, Maksim Koloskov, Irina Zamotorina, Natalia Kachanova, Tatsiana Saleh, Nadezda Belotserkovskaya, Bella Kristal, Elena Rabinovich, Rada Bukhman, Saida Fagala, Anahit Burke, and Dwight Roesch - the exhibition invites visitors to reflect on memory, transformation, and the rhythms of life.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 27.

WHEN

WHERE

Cultural Center - Our Texas
2337 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://ourtx.org/events/time-marches-on/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
