Cultural Center “Our Texas” presents "Time Marches On" opening reception

Cultural Center “Our Texas” will present the opening of "Time Marches On," a dynamic collaborative art exhibition that explores the flow of time through a wide range of visual interpretations.

Featuring works by 12 distinguished artists - Irene Sheytman, Maksim Koloskov, Irina Zamotorina, Natalia Kachanova, Tatsiana Saleh, Nadezda Belotserkovskaya, Bella Kristal, Elena Rabinovich, Rada Bukhman, Saida Fagala, Anahit Burke, and Dwight Roesch - the exhibition invites visitors to reflect on memory, transformation, and the rhythms of life.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 27.