Cultural Center - Our Texas presents The Liszt-Tchaikovsky Connection

Cultural Center - Our Texas will present The Liszt-Tchaikovsky Connection, featuring acclaimed pianist Osip Nikiforov. The program draws a thread between two towering figures of the Romantic era. Franz Liszt and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, both virtuosos and visionaries, shared a mutual admiration - and this recital brings their musical worlds into conversation.

Nikiforov is a Siberian pianist who studied under the tutelage of world-renowned pianists Alexander Braginsky, Yefim Bronfman, and Jon Kimura Parker, and is a Third Prize winner of the 2016 San Antonio International Piano Competition.