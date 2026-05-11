Cultural Center - Our Texas presents The Liszt-Tchaikovsky Connection

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Cultural Center Our Texas

Cultural Center - Our Texas will present The Liszt-Tchaikovsky Connection, featuring acclaimed pianist Osip Nikiforov. The program draws a thread between two towering figures of the Romantic era. Franz Liszt and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, both virtuosos and visionaries, shared a mutual admiration - and this recital brings their musical worlds into conversation.

Nikiforov is a Siberian pianist who studied under the tutelage of world-renowned pianists Alexander Braginsky, Yefim Bronfman, and Jon Kimura Parker, and is a Third Prize winner of the 2016 San Antonio International Piano Competition.

Cultural Center - Our Texas will present The Liszt-Tchaikovsky Connection, featuring acclaimed pianist Osip Nikiforov. The program draws a thread between two towering figures of the Romantic era. Franz Liszt and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, both virtuosos and visionaries, shared a mutual admiration - and this recital brings their musical worlds into conversation.

Nikiforov is a Siberian pianist who studied under the tutelage of world-renowned pianists Alexander Braginsky, Yefim Bronfman, and Jon Kimura Parker, and is a Third Prize winner of the 2016 San Antonio International Piano Competition.

WHEN

WHERE

Cultural Center - Our Texas
2337 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://ourtx.org/events/nikiforov-liszt-tchaikovsky/

TICKET INFO

Suggested donation: $30. First row experience: $50.
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