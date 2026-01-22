Cultural Center "Our Texas" presents Scriabiniade: An Evening with Scriabin

Cultural Center "Our Texas" continues The Lilia Khakimova and C. Robert Bunch Concert Series with Scriabiniade: An Evening with Scriabin, performed by the renowned pianist Dr. James Palmer.

The solo piano recital is a unique opportunity for Houston audiences to experience the world of Alexander Scriabin, the visionary Russian composer whose music pushed the boundaries of harmony and emotion.

The program, presented with intermission, features a carefully curated selection of Scriabin’s early and late works, including fiery études, luminous preludes, poetic miniatures, and three of his boldest sonatas.