Cultural Center "Our Texas" presents Scriabiniade: An Evening with Scriabin

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Cultural Center Our Texas

Cultural Center "Our Texas" continues The Lilia Khakimova and C. Robert Bunch Concert Series with Scriabiniade: An Evening with Scriabin, performed by the renowned pianist Dr. James Palmer.

The solo piano recital is a unique opportunity for Houston audiences to experience the world of Alexander Scriabin, the visionary Russian composer whose music pushed the boundaries of harmony and emotion.

The program, presented with intermission, features a carefully curated selection of Scriabin’s early and late works, including fiery études, luminous preludes, poetic miniatures, and three of his boldest sonatas.

Cultural Center "Our Texas" continues The Lilia Khakimova and C. Robert Bunch Concert Series with Scriabiniade: An Evening with Scriabin, performed by the renowned pianist Dr. James Palmer.

The solo piano recital is a unique opportunity for Houston audiences to experience the world of Alexander Scriabin, the visionary Russian composer whose music pushed the boundaries of harmony and emotion.

The program, presented with intermission, features a carefully curated selection of Scriabin’s early and late works, including fiery études, luminous preludes, poetic miniatures, and three of his boldest sonatas.

WHEN

WHERE

Cultural Center - Our Texas
2337 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://ourtx.org/events/scriabiniade/

TICKET INFO

$30
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.