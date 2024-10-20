Cultural Center - Our Texas presents Schumann and Brahms: Timeless Romantic Chamber Music

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Cultural Center - Our Texas

Pianist Tali Morgulis will collaborate with Houston Symphony members Anthony Kitai (cello) and Sasha Potiomkin (clarinet) in a program of duos by Robert Schumann and a trio by Johannes Brahms. Both Schumann and Brahms were excellent pianists in addition to being famous Romantic composers.

WHEN

WHERE

Cultural Center - Our Texas
2337 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://ourtx.org/events/timeless-romantic-chamber-music/

TICKET INFO

$32

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.