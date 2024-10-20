Cultural Center - Our Texas presents Schumann and Brahms: Timeless Romantic Chamber Music
Photo courtesy of Cultural Center - Our Texas
Pianist Tali Morgulis will collaborate with Houston Symphony members Anthony Kitai (cello) and Sasha Potiomkin (clarinet) in a program of duos by Robert Schumann and a trio by Johannes Brahms. Both Schumann and Brahms were excellent pianists in addition to being famous Romantic composers.
