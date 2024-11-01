Cultural Center - Our Texas presents "Romantic Reveries: From Beethoven to Liszt"

Photo courtesy of Cultural Center - Our Texas

Cultural Center - Our Texas will continue their new Lilia Khakimova and C. Robert Bunch Concert Series with "Romantic Reveries: From Beethoven to Liszt," featuring pianist Artem Kuznetsov.

The concert will be an evening dedicated to the masterpieces of classical Romanticism, transporting the audience through the emotional landscapes of the 19th century.

Kuznetsov is an award-winning concert pianist, a vivid chamber musician known for lyricism and exciting energy. He has won multiple prestigious music competitions, has performed in world-known venues, and was featured on several radio stations in the US.

WHEN

WHERE

Cultural Center - Our Texas
2337 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://ourtx.org/events/romantic-reveries/

TICKET INFO

$32

