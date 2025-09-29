Cultural Center "Our Texas" presents "Presence: In Memory of Boris Kaplun" opening reception

"Presence: In Memory of Boris Kaplun" commemorates the life and legacy of Boris Kaplun, a Houston-based painter and scenic designer, who passed away earlier in 2025.

Kaplun’s name holds a special place in the visual arts community, both in Houston and abroad. He was not merely a master of his craft - he was a soul with a heightened sensitivity to life, a poetic gaze, and a rare ability to reflect deep truth through his art.

“Presence” is not only an exhibition - it is an expression of gratitude to an artist, a friend, and a man who gave so much to the cultural fabric of Houston. All artworks on display will be available for purchase.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through November 14.