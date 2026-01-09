Cultural Center Our Texas presents Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Popovich Theater

The World Famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is a family-oriented blend of the unique comedy and juggling skills of Gregory Popovich, and the talents of his furry costar. There are more than 30 pets in the show, and each one has been rescued from animal shelters and given a new leash on life

WHEN

WHERE

Cultural Center - Our Texas
2337 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://ourtx.org/events/popovich-comedy-pet-theater-3/

TICKET INFO

$37-$47
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
