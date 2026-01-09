Cultural Center Our Texas presents Popovich Comedy Pet Theater
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Popovich Theater
The World Famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is a family-oriented blend of the unique comedy and juggling skills of Gregory Popovich, and the talents of his furry costar. There are more than 30 pets in the show, and each one has been rescued from animal shelters and given a new leash on life
The World Famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is a family-oriented blend of the unique comedy and juggling skills of Gregory Popovich, and the talents of his furry costar. There are more than 30 pets in the show, and each one has been rescued from animal shelters and given a new leash on life