Cultural Center Our Texas presents Mercury Chamber Orchestra: Dual Strings, Global Voices

Cultural Center Our Texas

Dual Strings, Global Voices will be an evening of virtuosic cello music featuring two musicians from Mercury Chamber Orchestra: Eunghee Cho and Joy Yanai.

The program will include Johann Sebastian Bach: Chaconne from Violin Partita No. 2 in D minor; Friedrich August Kummer: Duet for 2 Cellos, Op. 22, No. 2; Reinhold Glière: 10 Duos for 2 Cellos, Op. 53; José Elizondo: Danzas Latinoamericanas; and Giovanni Sollima: The Hunting Sonata (2016).

Eunghee Cho, principal cellist of Mercury Chamber Orchestra and Dallas Chamber Symphony, has performed across the globe and collaborates with leading musicians and ensembles. He is also Artistic Director of Mellon Music Festival and teaches at the University of Houston’s Moores School of Music.

Yanai, a former member of the Naples Philharmonic and a frequent guest with the Houston Symphony, regularly performs with Mercury and other premier ensembles.

WHEN

WHERE

Cultural Center - Our Texas
2337 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://ourtx.org/events/mercury-jan2026/

TICKET INFO

$30-$50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
