Cultural Center "Our Texas" presents A Weekend of Culture

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Cultural Center Our Texas

Cultural Center “Our Texas” will celebrate art and imagination this September with two musical events: a concert for children and a romantic evening of author songs for adults. “Cuckoo and Donkey” – Songs for Children. Galina and Boris Vaykhansky will perform the songs by Boris Vaykhansky, Sergey Nikitin, Alexandr Sukhanov, and Grigory Gladkov. Performed in Russian, this event offers a perfect cultural outing for children and families to explore language, rhythm, and charm.

That same evening, attendees can come back for an Author’s Evening: “Let Me Be Near You…” In this concert, Galina and Boris Vaykhansky will present a program featuring their best theatrical songs, humorous ballads in translation from Yiddish, Hebrew, French, and German, and of course, Boris Vaykhansky’s most well-known songs set to his own poetry.

WHEN

WHERE

Cultural Center - Our Texas
2337 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://ourtx.org/events/galina-boris-vaykhansky/

TICKET INFO

$32
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
