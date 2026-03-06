Cultural Center "Our Texas" presents A Musical Evening with Maestro Hans Graf and Mercury Chamber Orchestra

eventdetail
Photo by Bruce Bennett

The evening features Trio Magnoliana - Mann-Wen Lo (violin), Eunghee Cho (cello), and Andrew Staupe (piano) - who also perform with the celebrated Mercury Chamber Orchestra. The trio will be joined by Maestro Hans Graf, the former Music Director of the Houston Symphony and an influential figure in the international classical music world. Maestro Graf will introduce the program and share insights during the event.

The program will include Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 2 in G major, Op. 1, No. 2; Gayane Chebotaryan: Piano Trio; Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio in A minor.

WHEN

WHERE

Cultural Center - Our Texas
2337 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://ourtx.org/events/musical-evening-with-graf-and-mercury-chamber-orchestra/

TICKET INFO

$30-$50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
