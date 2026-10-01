Cullen Performance Hall presents Shane Dawson Live
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Shane Dawson
Shane Dawson is a YouTuber who was one of the first people to rise to fame on YouTube after he began making videos in 2008 at the age of 19. At this event, he will screen his independent original pilot, Cancelled, which he wrote and directed. Dawson will be joined by special guests Ryland Adams, Spencer, and others after the screening.
Shane Dawson is a YouTuber who was one of the first people to rise to fame on YouTube after he began making videos in 2008 at the age of 19. At this event, he will screen his independent original pilot, Cancelled, which he wrote and directed. Dawson will be joined by special guests Ryland Adams, Spencer, and others after the screening.
WHEN
WHERE
Cullen Performance Hall
4300 University Dr, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://cph.evenue.net/events/shane-dawson-live
TICKET INFO
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