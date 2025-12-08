Cullen Performance Hall presents Muertas de la Risa

Muertas de la Risa (Dying of Laughter) is a hilarious story starring two women in a crazy and absurd situation. Lorna Cepeda and Natalia Ramírez will reveal their deepest secrets and face a decision that will have the audience roaring with laughter. They will question the love they felt for their man and realize that love cannot be shared, bought, or sold, and that more important than loving someone else is having self-love. Unspeakable confessions, tumultuous love affairs, and a truth that will surprise everyone and leave them dying of laughter.