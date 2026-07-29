Crime Stoppers of Houston presents Raise 'Em Up for Texas Gala
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Photo courtesy of Wilson Parish Photography
Crime Stoppers of Houston presents their annual “Raise ‘Em Up for Texas” Gala. This event will feature a celebration of Texas-sized generosity, community spirit, and unwavering commitment to safety. Guests can expect an evening of big hats, big hearts, and bold support for the mission to solve and prevent crime and protect children through Crime Stoppers' programming.
Crime Stoppers of Houston presents their annual “Raise ‘Em Up for Texas” Gala. This event will feature a celebration of Texas-sized generosity, community spirit, and unwavering commitment to safety. Guests can expect an evening of big hats, big hearts, and bold support for the mission to solve and prevent crime and protect children through Crime Stoppers' programming.
WHEN
WHERE
The Revaire
7122 Old Katy Rd, Houston, TX 77024, USA
https://crime-stoppers.org/get-involved/2025-gala
TICKET INFO
$1,000-$50,000
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