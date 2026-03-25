Crime Stoppers of Houston Houston presents Heroes Awards Luncheon

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Houston

The 2026 Crime Stoppers of Houston Houston's Heroes Awards Luncheon will honor individuals and organizations who have given exemplary service to make Houston a safer place to live, work, learn, and play.

The 2026 Crime Stoppers of Houston Houston's Heroes Awards Luncheon will honor individuals and organizations who have given exemplary service to make Houston a safer place to live, work, learn, and play.

WHEN

WHERE

Omni Houston Hotel
4 Riverway Dr, Houston, TX 77056, USA
https://my.onecause.com/event/organizations/f28f7853-b6e3-4f49-9a0c-b6de344e4584/events/vevt:012c5247-2243-488e-97aa-72cb91b51883/home/story

TICKET INFO

$200-$25,000

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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