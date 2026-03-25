Crime Stoppers of Houston Houston presents Heroes Awards Luncheon

The 2026 Crime Stoppers of Houston Houston's Heroes Awards Luncheon will honor individuals and organizations who have given exemplary service to make Houston a safer place to live, work, learn, and play.

The 2026 Crime Stoppers of Houston Houston's Heroes Awards Luncheon will honor individuals and organizations who have given exemplary service to make Houston a safer place to live, work, learn, and play.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.