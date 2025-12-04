Creche Festival Houston presents "From the Manger to the HEARTh"

Phil Garding

"From the Manger to the HEARTh" explores how Christ's Nativity is brought into homes through Nativity scene memories, U.S. Christmas postal cards, vintage Christmas cards, and the 2025 Christmas Nativity Art competition.

WHEN

WHERE

Christ the King Lutheran Church - Rice Village Campus
2353 Rice Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005, USA
TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

