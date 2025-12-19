Cory Wong in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Taichi Nishimaki

Cory Wong comes to Houston in support of his new album, Lost In The Wonder.

Cory Wong comes to Houston in support of his new album, Lost In The Wonder.

WHEN

WHERE

White Oak Music Hall
2915 N Main St, Houston, TX 77009, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/cory-wong-lost-in-the-wonder-houston-texas-04-30-2026/event/3A006366C4C3B3B6

TICKET INFO

$47-$146

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.