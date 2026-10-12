Contemporary Arts Museum Houston presents Robert Pruitt: "Infinite" opening day

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston presents Robert Pruitt: "Infinite," the first survey exhibition to closely examine the artist’s practice across 25 years, bringing together the influences, research, and ideas that shape his vision of contemporary culture. The exhibition marks Pruitt’s return to Houston and offers an expansive view of a practice rooted in portraiture, storytelling, and imagination.



Pruitt is known for his large-scale figurative portraits, which he imbues with a dynamic constellation of symbols and material references that evoke a diverse and radical Black past, present, and future. Working across drawing, sculpture, and mixed media, Pruitt renders figures drawn from the community around him—individuals who inhabit both his physical environment and his expansive imagination. Through this process, the works evolve into fictional yet inspirational profiles grounded in ethnography and portraiture.

The exhibit will be on display through April 4, 2027.