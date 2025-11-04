Contemporary Arts Museum Houston presents Mario Ayala: "Seven Vans" opening day

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston presents Mario Ayala: "Seven Vans," the artist’s first solo museum presentation in the United States. The exhibition expands his signature shaped canvases to debut seven life-size paintings of the backs of vans.

Derived from the word "caravan," the van bridges histories of commerce and counterculture and acts as a tool for working people to modulate as a means of survival and expression.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through June 21, 2026.