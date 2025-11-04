Contemporary Arts Museum Houston presents Mario Ayala: "Seven Vans" opening day

Photo courtesy of Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston presents Mario Ayala: "Seven Vans," the artist’s first solo museum presentation in the United States. The exhibition expands his signature shaped canvases to debut seven life-size paintings of the backs of vans.

Derived from the word "caravan," the van bridges histories of commerce and counterculture and acts as a tool for working people to modulate as a means of survival and expression.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through June 21, 2026.

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston
5216 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://camh.org/event/mario-ayala-seven-vans/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
