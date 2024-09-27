Congregation Beth Israel presents JCC Book Fair Opening Night: Noa Tishby

Actress, producer, author, and Israeli activist Noa Tishby introduced readers to the State of Israel and its complicated history in her first book, Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth.

In her latest work, Uncomfortable Conversations with a Jew, she and former professional football player and sports analyst Emmanuel Acho delve into what it means to be Jewish today. Together, they explore the struggles of both Blacks and Jews and how the tropes and hatred of the past connect to today’s surge in antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiments.