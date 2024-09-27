Cone Man Running Productions presents Tales From the Cryptic Vault of the Anthologically Macabre

WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
Cone Man Running Productions will present the world premiere of Tales From the Cryptic Vault of the Anthologically Macabre, a spine-tingling series of short plays written by Houston playwright Bryan Maynard.
Aleister Crowley, a mysterious and sinister figure, guides the audience through a selection of terrifying tales from his favorite book, Tales From the Cryptic Vault of the Anthologically Macabre. Each story is a journey into the unknown, filled with horror, humor, and unexpected twists.
Cone Man Running Productions will present the world premiere of Tales From the Cryptic Vault of the Anthologically Macabre, a spine-tingling series of short plays written by Houston playwright Bryan Maynard.
Aleister Crowley, a mysterious and sinister figure, guides the audience through a selection of terrifying tales from his favorite book, Tales From the Cryptic Vault of the Anthologically Macabre. Each story is a journey into the unknown, filled with horror, humor, and unexpected twists.
$12-$20