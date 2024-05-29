Cone Man Running Productions presents Ophelia's Rope Does a Fundraiser

Ophelia's Rope, Houston's longest-running female improv duo, will put on a fundraising performance to support Cone Man Running Productions. Audiences will experience the spontaneity and hilarity of improv theatre, with each show inspired by audience suggestions.

