Cone Man Running Productions presents And Then There Were None

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Photo by Christine Weems

Cone Man Running Productions and Boiling Point Players will present And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie, one of the most famous and unsettling mysteries ever written.

Ten strangers. One isolated island. No escape. As secrets surface and tensions rise, the guests realize they are being judged for past actions - and that justice is being delivered one by one.

In this distinctive Houston production, every role will be performed by members of the legal community, bringing added depth and perspective to Christie’s gripping exploration of justice, ethics, accountability, and the consequences of taking the law into one’s own hands.

Cone Man Running Productions and Boiling Point Players will present And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie, one of the most famous and unsettling mysteries ever written.

Ten strangers. One isolated island. No escape. As secrets surface and tensions rise, the guests realize they are being judged for past actions - and that justice is being delivered one by one.

In this distinctive Houston production, every role will be performed by members of the legal community, bringing added depth and perspective to Christie’s gripping exploration of justice, ethics, accountability, and the consequences of taking the law into one’s own hands.

WHEN

WHERE

4th Wall Theatre Company
1824 Spring St #101, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.conemanrunning.com/none

TICKET INFO

$15-$50

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