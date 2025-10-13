Cone Man Running presents A Long Night

A Long Night is the story of a family harboring relationship-ending secrets and other truths they've hidden from each other. But when unexpected visitors arrive on Christmas Eve, the façade begins to crack … and what spills out is anything but festive.

The gripping psychological horror play explores the terrifying cost of silence, the wrenching consequences of greed, and the perverse danger of trust. Twisted, intense, and darkly compelling, A Long Night is not your usual feel-good Christmas play - it’s a chilling story that will stay with you long after the lights go down.