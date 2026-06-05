Community Artists’ Collective presents "Hope is a Discipline" opening reception

“Hope is a Discipline,” featuring works by Li(sa E.) Harris, Lovie Olivia, Josie Pickens, Tay Butler, Mich Stevenson, and Zsavon Butler, traces the realities of Black life shaped by surveillance, control and abandonment.

Co-curators Josie Pickens and Tay Butler have outlined care, resistance and imagination as ways to move toward liberation, connection and becoming freer and more whole. The exhibition takes its title from the work of visionary abolitionist organizer Mariame Kaba, who reminds us that hope is not passive; it’s something we choose and build together, especially in the face of ongoing harm.“

The exhibition will remain on display through July 17.