Community Artists’ Collective presents "Hope is a Discipline" opening reception

eventdetail
Zsavon Butler

“Hope is a Discipline,” featuring works by Li(sa E.) Harris, Lovie Olivia, Josie Pickens, Tay Butler, Mich Stevenson, and Zsavon Butler, traces the realities of Black life shaped by surveillance, control and abandonment.

Co-curators Josie Pickens and Tay Butler have outlined care, resistance and imagination as ways to move toward liberation, connection and becoming freer and more whole. The exhibition takes its title from the work of visionary abolitionist organizer Mariame Kaba, who reminds us that hope is not passive; it’s something we choose and build together, especially in the face of ongoing harm.“

The exhibition will remain on display through July 17.

“Hope is a Discipline,” featuring works by Li(sa E.) Harris, Lovie Olivia, Josie Pickens, Tay Butler, Mich Stevenson, and Zsavon Butler, traces the realities of Black life shaped by surveillance, control and abandonment.

Co-curators Josie Pickens and Tay Butler have outlined care, resistance and imagination as ways to move toward liberation, connection and becoming freer and more whole. The exhibition takes its title from the work of visionary abolitionist organizer Mariame Kaba, who reminds us that hope is not passive; it’s something we choose and build together, especially in the face of ongoing harm.“

The exhibition will remain on display through July 17.

WHEN

WHERE

Community Artists' Collective
4111 Fannin St Suite #100A, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://www.thecollective.org/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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