Community Artists' Collective presents "Altar of Care" opening reception

Lualo Studio’s “altar” represents a ritual of everyday acts and mutual aid, the quiet labor of tending to one another when systems do not. Artists Jenah Maravilla, Trisha Morales, Rea Sampilo, and Christian Toledo approach art as a relational practice - one that understands culture as shaping how we see and move through the world, healing as collective, the body as a site of knowledge, storytelling as a tool for narrative shift and collaboration as essential to building more just and connected futures.

The exhibition emerges within overlapping conditions - migration, environmental crises, attacks on trans youth and ongoing educational erasure. Amid these pressures, practices of care continue to persist and evolve. Altar of Care asks “How do communities resist isolation and disposability to build networks of care and joy? What does care look like in our daily survival and organizing?

”Lualo" (loo-wall-oh) means prayer or offering in the language llocano. The studio is a Houston-based cause-driven creative studio, formed to support community-centric work. Visitors are invited to engage as both witness and participant - to reflect on the networks of care that have held them, honor unseen labor, contribute their own stories, and imagine futures rooted in collective care.

The exhibition continues through May 23.