Communities In Schools of Houston presents Soaring to New Heights Gala

Virginia Williams

Soaring to New Heights - Communities In Schools of Houston’s annual gala will honor longtime board member Jan Redford, Ph.D., for 30 years of dedication to CIS.

The evening kicks off with a cocktail reception, followed by dinner and a program featuring inspirational testimonies from CIS students, Student Support Managers, parents, and a principal. Live entertainment by Houston’s Klockwork band will close out the night with dancing.

Proceeds support CIS’s mission to empower students by providing critical resources - from mental health counseling and academic support to health and human services.

WHEN

WHERE

The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston
1600 W Loop S, Houston, TX 77027, USA
https://www.cishouston.org/gala

TICKET INFO

$500 and up
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
