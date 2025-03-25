Communities In Schools of Houston presents Soaring to New Heights Gala

Soaring to New Heights - Communities In Schools of Houston’s annual gala will honor longtime board member Jan Redford, Ph.D., for 30 years of dedication to CIS.

The evening kicks off with a cocktail reception, followed by dinner and a program featuring inspirational testimonies from CIS students, Student Support Managers, parents, and a principal. Live entertainment by Houston’s Klockwork band will close out the night with dancing.

Proceeds support CIS’s mission to empower students by providing critical resources - from mental health counseling and academic support to health and human services.