Communities In Schools of Houston presents Illuminating Student Futures gala

Illuminating Student Futures, Communities In Schools of Houston’s (CIS) annual gala, will be chaired by philanthropists Tara and Spencer English and Cathryn and David Lyman. The event honors Judge Ed Emmett (former Harris County judge) and Gwen Emmett for their longtime friendship and support of CIS and their students.

The evening kicks off with a cocktail reception, followed by dinner and a program featuring testimonies from CIS students, CIS Student Support Specialists, and more. Live entertainment by the band Klockwork will close out the night with dancing.

Proceeds from the gala support CIS’s mission to empower students by providing critical resources - from mental health counseling and academic support to health and human services. CIS serves 147 campuses across Greater Houston, placing full-time Student Support Specialists in schools to offer direct services and referrals. Additionally, CIS of Houston’s Mental Health Initiative, launched 14 years ago, delivers behavioral and mental health interventions to students across CIS campuses.