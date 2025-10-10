Communities In Schools of Houston presents Brighter Futures BBQ
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Communities In Schools of Houston and Henrich Perez
Communities In Schools of Houston, in collaboration with The Pit Room, presents the Brighter Futures BBQ fundraiser. Barbeque, libations, music and a silent auction are all part of this evening benefiting the educational nonprofit Communities In Schools of Houston.
Communities In Schools of Houston, in collaboration with The Pit Room, presents the Brighter Futures BBQ fundraiser. Barbeque, libations, music and a silent auction are all part of this evening benefiting the educational nonprofit Communities In Schools of Houston.
WHEN
WHERE
The Pit Room
1201 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://www.cishouston.org/bbq
TICKET INFO
$300
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.