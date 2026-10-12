Communities In Schools of Houston presents 4th Annual Brighter Futures BBQ
eventdetail
Photo by Heinrich Perez
Communities In Schools of Houston, in collaboration with The Pit Room, presents the fourth annual Brighter Futures BBQ fundraiser. Barbecue, libations, and music are all part of this festive evening benefiting the educational nonprofit Communities In Schools of Houston. The attire is dressy casual or western wear.
Communities In Schools of Houston, in collaboration with The Pit Room, presents the fourth annual Brighter Futures BBQ fundraiser. Barbecue, libations, and music are all part of this festive evening benefiting the educational nonprofit Communities In Schools of Houston. The attire is dressy casual or western wear.
WHEN
WHERE
The Pit Room
10301 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024, USA
https://www.cishouston.org/
TICKET INFO
$300-$3,000
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.