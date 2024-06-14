Comic Indie Con is a celebration of independent media culture, exploring the world of indie comics, board games, arts and crafts, and more

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of independent comics and discover unique stories that push the boundaries of traditional storytelling. Throughout the day, there will be panel discussions featuring industry professionals, artists, and writers, who will share their insights and experiences.

Visitors are also encouraged to dress up as your favorite indie comic book character and showcase their creativity.