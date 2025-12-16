Codiciado in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Codiciado

Codiciado, a voice in música Mexicana, comes to Houston as part of the Así Es La Vida Tour. The tour follows the release of standout collaborations like “No Voy A Cambiar” with Xavi and “Dejame Dormir” alongside Carín León.

WHEN

WHERE

713 Music Hall
401 Franklin St Suite 1600, Houston, TX 77201, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/codiciado-asi-es-la-vida-tour-houston-texas-02-26-2026/event/3A0063841A2EEFB9

TICKET INFO

$50-$285

