Codiciado in concert

Codiciado, a voice in música Mexicana, comes to Houston as part of the Así Es La Vida Tour. The tour follows the release of standout collaborations like “No Voy A Cambiar” with Xavi and “Dejame Dormir” alongside Carín León.
Codiciado, a voice in música Mexicana, comes to Houston as part of the Así Es La Vida Tour. The tour follows the release of standout collaborations like “No Voy A Cambiar” with Xavi and “Dejame Dormir” alongside Carín León.
WHEN
WHERE
713 Music Hall
401 Franklin St Suite 1600, Houston, TX 77201, USA