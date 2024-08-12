Coco & Clair Clair in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Coco & Clair Clair

Pop rap duo Coco & Clair Clair come to Houston in support of their new album, Girl.

Pop rap duo Coco & Clair Clair come to Houston in support of their new album, Girl.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues Houston
1204 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/coco-clair-clair-girl-tour-2024-houston-texas-10-27-2024/event/3A0060FAF3637807

TICKET INFO

$33.75

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.